Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Position Increased by Asset Management Advisors LLC

Asset Management Advisors LLC grew its position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 168,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Brookfield makes up 5.4% of Asset Management Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Asset Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $7,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield by 256.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield by 161.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 172.3% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Brookfield

In other news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $4,760,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,779,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,278,049.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Brookfield from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Scotiabank upped their target price on Brookfield from $50.50 to $51.25 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Brookfield from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.88.

Brookfield Trading Down 1.7 %

BN traded down $0.77 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.15. 1,100,912 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,210,844. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.24. Brookfield Co. has a 1 year low of $28.84 and a 1 year high of $49.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $72.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.39 and a beta of 1.52.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $23.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 1.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Brookfield Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.46%.

About Brookfield

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

