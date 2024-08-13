Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Brunello Cucinelli Stock Up 2.3 %

OTCMKTS BCUCY opened at $46.52 on Tuesday. Brunello Cucinelli has a 12 month low of $35.95 and a 12 month high of $64.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.68.

Get Brunello Cucinelli alerts:

Brunello Cucinelli Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.3163 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This is a boost from Brunello Cucinelli’s previous dividend of $0.23. Brunello Cucinelli’s payout ratio is 15.46%.

Brunello Cucinelli Company Profile

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of clothing, accessories, and lifestyle products in Italy, Europe, North America, Japan, and China. The company offers women's collection, including coats and jackets, blazers, knitwear, suits, dresses, t-shirts and tops, shirts, skirts, pants, denim, travel wear; sneakers, heels, boots, loafers, sandals, flat shoes; jewelry, scarves, other accessories; mini bags and clutches; crossbody bags and backpacks; and handbags and shoppers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brunello Cucinelli Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunello Cucinelli and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.