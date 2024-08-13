Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Shares Bought by M&G Plc

M&G Plc raised its position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,218 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,261 shares during the quarter. M&G Plc’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $4,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BC. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Brunswick during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 249.5% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brunswick by 347.4% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Brunswick by 43,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. 99.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other Brunswick news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total value of $29,119.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,942,155.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
BC stock traded up $1.73 on Tuesday, reaching $76.21. 476,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 766,585. Brunswick Co. has a twelve month low of $66.47 and a twelve month high of $99.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.48 and a 200-day moving average of $82.37. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.52.
Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.23%.
Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.
