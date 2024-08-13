Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Shares Bought by M&G Plc

M&G Plc raised its position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,218 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,261 shares during the quarter. M&G Plc’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $4,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BC. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Brunswick during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 249.5% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brunswick by 347.4% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Brunswick by 43,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. 99.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Brunswick news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total value of $29,119.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,942,155.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BC. BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Brunswick from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Brunswick in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Brunswick from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brunswick currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.21.

Brunswick Price Performance

BC stock traded up $1.73 on Tuesday, reaching $76.21. 476,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 766,585. Brunswick Co. has a twelve month low of $66.47 and a twelve month high of $99.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.48 and a 200-day moving average of $82.37. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.52.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brunswick Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.23%.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

