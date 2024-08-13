Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) Price Target Raised to C$14.50 at BMO Capital Markets

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.81% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$14.30.

Shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up C$0.08 on Tuesday, hitting C$12.63. The company had a trading volume of 14,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,812. The company has a market cap of C$420.45 million, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.09. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$9.99 and a 52 week high of C$13.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.54, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$11.46.

In other news, Director Graham David Senst acquired 2,000 shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$15.62 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,240.00. Company insiders own 13.69% of the company’s stock.

About Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

