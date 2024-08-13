BW LPG Limited (OTCMKTS:BWLLY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

BW LPG Limited (OTCMKTS:BWLLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 84.0% from the July 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of BW LPG stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $15.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,152. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.23. BW LPG has a 1 year low of $10.57 and a 1 year high of $23.43.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a positive change from BW LPG’s previous dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th.

BW LPG Limited, an investment holding company, engages in ship owning and chartering activities worldwide. The company operates through Shipping and Product Services segments. The company involved in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas to oil companies, and trading and utility companies. It also offers integrated liquified petroleum gas (LPG) delivery services and support; wholesale and trade of LPG; and management services.

