Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Stock Price Up 9.7%

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) shares shot up 9.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.64 and last traded at $15.57. 646,920 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 243% from the average session volume of 188,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CLMT. StockNews.com began coverage on Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Get Calumet Specialty Products Partners alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Stock Up 12.6 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.40. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -218.00 and a beta of 1.93.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Gregory J. Morical sold 11,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $167,109.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,845 shares in the company, valued at $509,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wasserstein Debt Opportunities Management L.P. bought a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,698,000. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $8,909,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth $8,312,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 13.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 572,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,182,000 after purchasing an additional 67,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the first quarter valued at $493,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.41% of the company’s stock.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners

(Get Free Report)

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets a diversified slate of specialty branded products and renewable fuels to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. It operates through Specialty Products and Solutions; Performance brands; Montana/Renewables; and Corporate segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.