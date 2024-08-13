Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Evercore ISI from $111.00 to $110.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on CPT. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $111.00 to $108.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wedbush upped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $118.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $113.03.

CPT stock opened at $120.60 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.03. The company has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.88. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $82.81 and a 52 week high of $121.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($1.27). The firm had revenue of $387.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.76 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 25.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.98%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 90.4% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2,187.5% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

