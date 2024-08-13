Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) PT Raised to C$59.00

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.74% from the company’s current price.

CAR.UN has been the topic of several other research reports. Cormark boosted their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$60.00 to C$56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$54.00 to C$54.25 in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$56.77.

TSE CAR.UN traded up C$0.62 on Tuesday, hitting C$49.69. 78,197 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,034. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.56, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$46.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$46.27. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$40.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$54.60. The firm has a market cap of C$8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.25, a P/E/G ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.19.

CAPREIT is Canada’s largest publicly traded provider of quality rental housing. As at December 31, 2023, CAPREIT owns approximately 64,300 residential apartment suites, townhomes and manufactured home community sites that are well-located across Canada and the Netherlands, with approximately $16.5 billion of investment properties in Canada and Europe.

