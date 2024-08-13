Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV) Shares Bought by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 226.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 171,016 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,580 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $5,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CGDV. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,428,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Saxony Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 88,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 13,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 50,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter.

CGDV opened at $33.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.41. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 12 month low of $25.47 and a 12 month high of $35.28.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

