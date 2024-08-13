CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX) Short Interest Update

CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 523,800 shares, an increase of 142.7% from the July 15th total of 215,800 shares. Currently, 22.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CareMax

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in CareMax during the first quarter worth $130,000. Eminence Capital LP increased its holdings in CareMax by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 10,424,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,194,000 after buying an additional 539,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP increased its holdings in CareMax by 193.0% during the fourth quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 374,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 246,800 shares during the last quarter. 65.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CareMax alerts:

CareMax Stock Performance

CareMax stock opened at $2.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.81. CareMax has a 1 year low of $1.55 and a 1 year high of $85.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

About CareMax

CareMax, Inc provides care and chronic disease management services through physicians and health care professionals. It offers a suite of health care and social services to its patients, including primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, pharmacy, and transportation; and services to children and adults through Medicaid programs, as well as through commercial insurance plans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CareMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.