CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $27.96

CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.96 and last traded at $27.92, with a volume of 26539 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.82.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CTRE. KeyCorp raised their target price on CareTrust REIT from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush initiated coverage on CareTrust REIT in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.29.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.48 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 12.80 and a current ratio of 12.80.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.29). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 30.09% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $68.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 223.08%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in CareTrust REIT in the second quarter worth $34,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 187.7% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in CareTrust REIT in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT in the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

