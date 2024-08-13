CARGO Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRGX) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $14.50, but opened at $17.21. CARGO Therapeutics shares last traded at $15.41, with a volume of 51,540 shares traded.

The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.04.

Get CARGO Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on CRGX. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target (down previously from $34.00) on shares of CARGO Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Chardan Capital began coverage on CARGO Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of CARGO Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on CARGO Therapeutics from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at CARGO Therapeutics

In other CARGO Therapeutics news, major shareholder Samsara Biocapital Gp, Llc bought 294,000 shares of CARGO Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $4,998,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,415,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,066,713. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CARGO Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRGX. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in CARGO Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $13,333,000. RTW Investments LP bought a new stake in CARGO Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $119,821,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CARGO Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $79,557,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in CARGO Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $39,009,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in CARGO Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $238,000. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

CARGO Therapeutics Stock Up 6.3 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.24.

CARGO Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CARGO Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies for cancer patients. The company's lead program is CRG-022, an autologous CD22 CAR T-cell product candidate designed to address resistance mechanisms by targeting CD22, an alternate tumor antigen that is expressed in B-cell malignancies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CARGO Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CARGO Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.