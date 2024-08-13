CARGO Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRGX) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Posted by on Aug 13th, 2024

CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGXGet Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $14.50, but opened at $17.21. CARGO Therapeutics shares last traded at $15.41, with a volume of 51,540 shares traded.

The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on CRGX. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target (down previously from $34.00) on shares of CARGO Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Chardan Capital began coverage on CARGO Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of CARGO Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on CARGO Therapeutics from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.33.

Get Our Latest Report on CARGO Therapeutics

Insider Buying and Selling at CARGO Therapeutics

In other CARGO Therapeutics news, major shareholder Samsara Biocapital Gp, Llc bought 294,000 shares of CARGO Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $4,998,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,415,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,066,713. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CARGO Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRGX. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in CARGO Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $13,333,000. RTW Investments LP bought a new stake in CARGO Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $119,821,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CARGO Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $79,557,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in CARGO Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $39,009,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in CARGO Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $238,000. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

CARGO Therapeutics Stock Up 6.3 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.24.

CARGO Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CARGO Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies for cancer patients. The company's lead program is CRG-022, an autologous CD22 CAR T-cell product candidate designed to address resistance mechanisms by targeting CD22, an alternate tumor antigen that is expressed in B-cell malignancies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CARGO Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CARGO Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.