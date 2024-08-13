Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. 8.20% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:CGBDL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. 8.20% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:CGBDL – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 88.2% from the July 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. 8.20% Notes due 2028 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CGBDL opened at $25.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.47 and a 200-day moving average of $25.59. Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. 8.20% Notes due 2028 has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $26.56.

Get Carlyle Secured Lending Inc. 8.20% Notes due 2028 alerts:

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. 8.20% Notes due 2028 Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.03%.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carlyle Secured Lending Inc. 8.20% Notes due 2028 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlyle Secured Lending Inc. 8.20% Notes due 2028 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.