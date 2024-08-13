CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) CFO Sells $360,534.79 in Stock

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 3,311 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total transaction of $360,534.79. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,836,704.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

CBRE stock traded up $2.48 on Tuesday, hitting $110.35. 1,069,332 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,682,930. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.63 and a twelve month high of $114.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63 and a beta of 1.40.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 5,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 8.7% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 4,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 22,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CBRE. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.29.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

