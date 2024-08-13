Celo Dollar (CUSD) Trading 0% Higher Over Last Week

Celo Dollar (CUSD) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. Celo Dollar has a total market cap of $35.55 million and approximately $3.16 million worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celo Dollar token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001654 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Celo Dollar has traded 0% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Celo Dollar

Celo Dollar was first traded on June 28th, 2020. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 35,557,304 tokens. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Celo Dollar is celo.org. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @celoorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Celo Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Celo Dollar (cUSD) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, providing stability and usability within the Celo blockchain ecosystem. It functions as a reliable medium of exchange and a tool for decentralized financial applications, especially beneficial in regions with volatile local currencies. The Celo Foundation, with a team skilled in technology, finance, and social initiatives, spearheads the project, focusing on financial inclusivity and leveraging blockchain for social good.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celo Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

