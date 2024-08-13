Centrifuge (CFG) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $20.05 Million

Centrifuge (CFG) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. Centrifuge has a total market capitalization of $20.05 million and $1.06 million worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centrifuge coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000562 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Centrifuge has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Centrifuge alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Centrifuge Coin Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 550,564,290 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. Centrifuge’s official message board is medium.com/centrifuge. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge. The official website for Centrifuge is centrifuge.io.

Buying and Selling Centrifuge

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrifuge (CFG) is a cryptocurrency . Centrifuge has a current supply of 550,525,986 with 497,325,548 in circulation. The last known price of Centrifuge is 0.33262101 USD and is down -5.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 32 active market(s) with $584,692.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centrifuge.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrifuge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centrifuge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Centrifuge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centrifuge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.