Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) Shares Down 2.2%

Shares of Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) dropped 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $38.30 and last traded at $38.30. Approximately 18,382 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 227,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.17.

LEU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Centrus Energy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Centrus Energy from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $597.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.51.

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $189.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.70 million. Centrus Energy had a return on equity of 299.92% and a net margin of 22.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 382.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 222,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,516,000 after purchasing an additional 176,431 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Centrus Energy during the first quarter worth $2,076,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 338,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,048,000 after buying an additional 46,254 shares in the last quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC raised its stake in Centrus Energy by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 204,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,725,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 766,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,815,000 after purchasing an additional 17,033 shares in the last quarter. 49.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel components and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) components of LEU; natural uranium hexafluoride, uranium concentrates, and uranium conversion; and enriched uranium products to utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

