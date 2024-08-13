Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.
A number of other research firms have also commented on CENX. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Century Aluminum from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. B. Riley cut their price target on Century Aluminum from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday.
Century Aluminum Price Performance
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Century Aluminum news, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $972,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,265.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Century Aluminum
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Castle Hook Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 1,147.0% in the 1st quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 976,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,034,000 after purchasing an additional 898,554 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Century Aluminum by 125.7% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 531,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,906,000 after buying an additional 296,101 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Century Aluminum by 30.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,186,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,870,000 after buying an additional 276,304 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Century Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth about $2,058,000. Finally, Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.59% of the company’s stock.
Century Aluminum Company Profile
Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates an alumina production facility in Iceland, and a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands.
