CEZ, a. s. (OTCMKTS:CZAVF) Short Interest Down 96.3% in July

CEZ, a. s. (OTCMKTS:CZAVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 96.3% from the July 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
CEZ, a. s. Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:CZAVF remained flat at $36.10 during midday trading on Monday. CEZ, a. s. has a one year low of $36.10 and a one year high of $36.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.85.
CEZ, a. s. Company Profile
