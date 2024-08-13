CHAR Technologies (CVE:YES) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.29

CHAR Technologies Ltd. (CVE:YES – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.33, with a volume of 79251 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.
CHAR Technologies Stock Up 1.6 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.42, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$32.90 million, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.61.
CHAR Technologies Company Profile
CHAR Technologies Ltd., a cleantech development and services company, engages in the conversion of organic waste into renewable gases and biocarbon products. It offers SulfaCHAR, an activated charcoal; CleanFyre, a solid biofuel; and high temperature pyrolysis technology, which transform organic waste streams to renewable outputs, as well as converting woody materials.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than CHAR Technologies
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Buy On Holdings Stock Before the Market Catches Its Second Wind?
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- 3 High-Potential Stocks That Could Turn Into Multi-Baggers
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- CEO Swap: Starbucks Surges 22% on Hiring New CEO From Chipotle
Receive News & Ratings for CHAR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHAR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.