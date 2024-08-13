China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, a decline of 56.9% from the July 15th total of 49,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

China Mengniu Dairy Stock Performance

China Mengniu Dairy stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,618. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.70 and its 200 day moving average is $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.05. China Mengniu Dairy has a 1-year low of $15.93 and a 1-year high of $35.73.

China Mengniu Dairy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.6052 per share. This is an increase from China Mengniu Dairy’s previous dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th.

About China Mengniu Dairy

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture and distribution of dairy products under the MENGNIU brand in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Liquid Milk Business, Ice Cream Business, Milk Formula Business, and Cheese Business, and Other segments.

