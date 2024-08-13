China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

China Pharma Stock Performance

CPHI opened at $0.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.25. China Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $1.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.33.

China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China Pharma had a negative return on equity of 54.31% and a negative net margin of 55.42%. The business had revenue of $1.37 million for the quarter.

About China Pharma

China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products to hospitals and private retailers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, and cephalosporin oral solutions.

