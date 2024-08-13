China Resources Power (OTCMKTS:CRPJY) vs. Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) Head-To-Head Survey

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) and China Resources Power (OTCMKTS:CRPJY – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.5% of Altus Power shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.3% of Altus Power shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Altus Power and China Resources Power’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altus Power $166.44 million 2.84 -$9.35 million ($0.05) -58.80 China Resources Power $13.20 billion 1.01 $1.41 billion N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

China Resources Power has higher revenue and earnings than Altus Power.

Altus Power has a beta of 1, meaning that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, China Resources Power has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Altus Power pays an annual dividend of $1.59 per share and has a dividend yield of 54.1%. China Resources Power pays an annual dividend of $2.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Altus Power pays out -3,180.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Altus Power and China Resources Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altus Power -4.48% -1.37% -0.35% China Resources Power N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Altus Power and China Resources Power, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altus Power 0 1 6 2 3.11 China Resources Power 0 1 0 0 2.00

Altus Power presently has a consensus target price of $6.63, suggesting a potential upside of 125.34%. Given Altus Power’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Altus Power is more favorable than China Resources Power.

Summary

Altus Power beats China Resources Power on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Altus Power

Altus Power, Inc., a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

About China Resources Power

China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, operates, and manages power plants and coal mines in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Power and Renewable Energy. It operates and manages coal- and gas-fired power plants, wind farms, photovoltaic power plants, hydro-electric power plants, and other clean and renewable energy projects. As of December 31, 2022, the company had 42 coal-fired power plants, 159 wind farms, 38 photovoltaic power plants, 2 hydroelectric plants, and 5 gas-fired plants with total attributable operational generation capacity of 52,581 MW. It also engages in coal mining and marketing activities; and undertakes combined generation of heat and power, coal-electricity integration, and other projects. In addition, the company is involved in the distribution of energy, power sale, intelligent energy, coal mining, and other areas; and distribution network construction and operation, distributed energy resource, and other businesses. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong. China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited operates as a subsidiary of CRH (Power) Limited.

