Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Stephens

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by Stephens in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $61.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stephens’ target price suggests a potential upside of 17.67% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $74.60 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.88.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded down $4.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.84. The company had a trading volume of 84,027,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,813,786. The company has a market cap of $71.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $123.37 and its 200-day moving average is $80.59. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a fifty-two week low of $35.37 and a fifty-two week high of $69.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $12.65 EPS. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total value of $951,103.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 358,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,591,844. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% during the second quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Get Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.