Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Shares Down 11.9%

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) dropped 11.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $48.00 and last traded at $49.24. Approximately 47,962,293 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 229% from the average daily volume of 14,581,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.87.

Several research firms have recently commented on CMG. Argus increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $73.36 to $77.76 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $59.72 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.88.

The stock has a market capitalization of $70.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $123.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.59.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 44.01%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $12.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total value of $951,103.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 358,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,591,844. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 464.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 274,153 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,175,000 after acquiring an additional 225,589 shares during the last quarter. Thames Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,653.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thames Capital Management LLC now owns 128,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,057,000 after purchasing an additional 126,365 shares during the last quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,146.6% in the second quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 3,757 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3,310.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,853,584 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $241,426,000 after buying an additional 3,740,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,878.6% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 108,184 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,778,000 after buying an additional 106,011 shares in the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

