Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII) Stock Price Down 11.4%

Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 11.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.99 and last traded at $10.94. 6,201 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 252,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.35.

Churchill Capital Corp VII Stock Down 15.4 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Churchill Capital Corp VII

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp VII in the second quarter valued at about $402,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in Churchill Capital Corp VII in the first quarter valued at $5,389,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its position in Churchill Capital Corp VII by 246.4% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 523,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,546,000 after purchasing an additional 372,151 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Berkley W R Corp boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 2,751,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,890,000 after acquiring an additional 380,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.16% of the company’s stock.

About Churchill Capital Corp VII

Churchill Capital Corp VII does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

