Citigroup Initiates Coverage on Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LBTYA. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Liberty Global from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $24.26.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LBTYA. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its position in Liberty Global by 1.7% in the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 94,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC grew its position in Liberty Global by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in Liberty Global by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 38,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.20% of the company’s stock.
Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.
