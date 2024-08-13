Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01), Zacks reports.

CTXR stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.61. 4,025,248 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,587,651. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.48 and a fifty-two week high of $1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $110.21 million, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.67.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 31st. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded Citius Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of critical care products focusing on oncology products, anti-infectives products in adjunct cancer care, prescription products, and stem cell therapy. It is developing five proprietary products comprising LYMPHIR, an engineered IL-2 diphtheria toxin fusion protein for the treatment of patients with persistent or recurrent cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial; Mino-Lok, an antibiotic lock solution to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections by salvaging the infected catheter, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that intends to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids that is in clinical Phase 2b trial; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; and NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory disease syndrome.

