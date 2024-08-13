Citizen Watch Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHCLY) Short Interest Update

Citizen Watch Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHCLY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Citizen Watch Stock Performance

Shares of Citizen Watch stock remained flat at $30.37 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.91. Citizen Watch has a 52 week low of $30.37 and a 52 week high of $35.00.

About Citizen Watch

Citizen Watch Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells watches and their components worldwide. It operates through four segments: Watches, Machine Tools, Devices and Components, and Electronic and Other Products. The company offers movements, CNC automatic lathes, turning machines, LEDs for lighting, tactile switch, backlight unit, crystal devices, ferroelectric LCDS, printers, calculators, health care products, and other automotive components.

