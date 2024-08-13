Citizen Watch Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHCLY) Short Interest Update

Citizen Watch Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHCLY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.
Citizen Watch Stock Performance
Shares of Citizen Watch stock remained flat at $30.37 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.91. Citizen Watch has a 52 week low of $30.37 and a 52 week high of $35.00.
About Citizen Watch
