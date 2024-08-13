CMC Markets plc (OTCMKTS:CCMMF) Short Interest Update

CMC Markets plc (OTCMKTS:CCMMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the July 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
CMC Markets Stock Performance
Shares of CCMMF stock remained flat at $2.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.59. CMC Markets has a 1 year low of $2.59 and a 1 year high of $2.59.
CMC Markets Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than CMC Markets
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- Buy On Holdings Stock Before the Market Catches Its Second Wind?
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- 3 High-Potential Stocks That Could Turn Into Multi-Baggers
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- CEO Swap: Starbucks Surges 22% on Hiring New CEO From Chipotle
Receive News & Ratings for CMC Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.