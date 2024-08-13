CMC Markets plc (OTCMKTS:CCMMF) Short Interest Update

CMC Markets plc (OTCMKTS:CCMMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the July 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

CMC Markets Stock Performance

Shares of CCMMF stock remained flat at $2.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.59. CMC Markets has a 1 year low of $2.59 and a 1 year high of $2.59.

CMC Markets Company Profile

CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online retail financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries through its trading platform.

