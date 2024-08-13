CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Trading Up 0.2% on Analyst Upgrade

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.2% during trading on Tuesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $65.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. CMS Energy traded as high as $66.16 and last traded at $65.92. 297,357 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 2,360,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.78.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CMS. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on CMS Energy from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CMS Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.55.

In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $99,986.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,098,433.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $99,986.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,098,433.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total transaction of $143,464.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,859.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMS. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,390,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in CMS Energy during the 4th quarter worth $222,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in CMS Energy by 103.0% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 4,119 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,022,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 13.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.80%.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

