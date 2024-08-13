Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) Short Interest Update

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Cochlear Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of Cochlear stock traded up $2.98 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $115.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,193. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.87. Cochlear has a one year low of $75.13 and a one year high of $115.72.

Cochlear Company Profile

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions for children and adults worldwide. It offers cochlear implant systems, sound processor upgrades, bone conduction systems, accessories, and other products. Cochlear Limited was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

