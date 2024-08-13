Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) Short Interest Update

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Cochlear Stock Up 2.6 %
Shares of Cochlear stock traded up $2.98 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $115.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,193. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.87. Cochlear has a one year low of $75.13 and a one year high of $115.72.
Cochlear Company Profile
