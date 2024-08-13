Cohen Klingenstein LLC Has $5.22 Million Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Cohen Klingenstein LLC cut its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,878 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $5,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $806,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,267,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its position in PayPal by 604.7% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 53,076 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,452,000 after acquiring an additional 45,544 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in PayPal by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,737,878 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $106,723,000 after acquiring an additional 37,692 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in PayPal by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In other news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $272,616.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at $861,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on PYPL. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on PayPal from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of PayPal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Macquarie upped their target price on PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.25.

PayPal Stock Performance

PYPL stock traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $63.46. The company had a trading volume of 7,510,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,602,121. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $66.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.42. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.25 and a 12 month high of $70.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.25.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. PayPal had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The company had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. PayPal’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

