Cohen Klingenstein LLC Makes New $1.40 Million Investment in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Cohen Klingenstein LLC bought a new stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,143 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,397,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in GE Vernova in the second quarter worth about $26,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in GE Vernova during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in GE Vernova in the second quarter worth $38,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 target price on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded GE Vernova from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $175.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $201.50 price target on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.83.

GE Vernova Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GEV traded down $2.68 on Monday, hitting $176.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,797,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,078,843. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.00 and a 12 month high of $185.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $171.61.

About GE Vernova



GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

