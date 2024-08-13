Cohen Klingenstein LLC Sells 1,507 Shares of Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE)

Cohen Klingenstein LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,507 shares during the period. Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings in Fortrea were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTRE. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortrea during the 4th quarter worth approximately $347,110,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Fortrea in the 4th quarter valued at $132,741,000. Gates Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortrea in the 4th quarter worth about $67,859,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fortrea during the 4th quarter worth about $59,056,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Fortrea by 4,500.5% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 982,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,259,000 after purchasing an additional 960,865 shares during the last quarter.
In related news, CEO Thomas Pike purchased 10,000 shares of Fortrea stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.81 per share, for a total transaction of $248,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,434,687.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, General Counsel James S. Hanson acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.30 per share, for a total transaction of $50,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the general counsel now owns 7,475 shares in the company, valued at $189,117.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Pike bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.81 per share, with a total value of $248,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,687.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Fortrea stock traded down $5.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.04. 6,622,605 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,182,211. Fortrea Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.07 and a fifty-two week high of $41.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.99 and its 200-day moving average is $31.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.42.
Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.
