Cohen Klingenstein LLC Sells 1,507 Shares of Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE)

Cohen Klingenstein LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,507 shares during the period. Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings in Fortrea were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTRE. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortrea during the 4th quarter worth approximately $347,110,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Fortrea in the 4th quarter valued at $132,741,000. Gates Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortrea in the 4th quarter worth about $67,859,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fortrea during the 4th quarter worth about $59,056,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Fortrea by 4,500.5% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 982,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,259,000 after purchasing an additional 960,865 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Fortrea

In related news, CEO Thomas Pike purchased 10,000 shares of Fortrea stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.81 per share, for a total transaction of $248,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,434,687.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, General Counsel James S. Hanson acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.30 per share, for a total transaction of $50,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the general counsel now owns 7,475 shares in the company, valued at $189,117.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Pike bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.81 per share, with a total value of $248,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,687.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on FTRE. Evercore ISI cut shares of Fortrea from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised Fortrea from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Baird R W raised Fortrea from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays began coverage on Fortrea in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Fortrea from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.30.

Fortrea Trading Down 20.3 %

Fortrea stock traded down $5.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.04. 6,622,605 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,182,211. Fortrea Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.07 and a fifty-two week high of $41.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.99 and its 200-day moving average is $31.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.42.

Fortrea Company Profile

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

Featured Articles

