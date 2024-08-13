Cohen Klingenstein LLC Sells 2,497 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Cohen Klingenstein LLC lessened its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,497 shares during the quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $13,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In related news, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $702,061.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,692,828.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 10,005 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total transaction of $2,333,866.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,746 shares in the company, valued at $12,070,789.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $702,061.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,413 shares in the company, valued at $5,692,828.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,227 shares of company stock valued at $8,497,458. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on AMT. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $226.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $226.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $246.00 price objective (up previously from $225.00) on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on American Tower from $223.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.42.

American Tower Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of AMT traded up $2.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $225.50. 1,455,651 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,303,634. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.02, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $205.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.11. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $154.58 and a 1 year high of $236.13.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 21.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 146.61%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

