Coin98 (C98) Market Capitalization Reaches $98.90 Million

Coin98 (C98) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. One Coin98 token can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000200 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Coin98 has a market capitalization of $98.90 million and $8.81 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Coin98 has traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Coin98 alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001451 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002100 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00005557 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Coin98 Token Profile

C98 is a token. It launched on July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 831,666,549 tokens. The official website for Coin98 is www.coin98.com. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coin98’s official message board is blog.coin98.com. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Coin98 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 (C98) is a utility token for the Coin98 ecosystem, an all-in-one platform integrating multiple blockchain services. Launched in 2020, it offers crypto solutions including an exchange, wallet, and DeFi applications. C98 supports functions such as payment for transaction fees, governance voting, and staking for rewards. Coin98 integrates multiple chains and protocols into one workspace, allowing users to manage and interact with diverse blockchain-based services and DeFi products from a single interface.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin98 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coin98 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Coin98 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coin98 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.