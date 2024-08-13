Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (CBETH) Trading Up 11.7% Over Last Week

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (CBETH) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has a total market cap of $492.24 million and $3.32 million worth of Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH token can currently be purchased for $2,942.09 or 0.04943334 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has traded up 11.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH Token Profile

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s launch date was August 23rd, 2022. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s total supply is 1,445,265 tokens and its circulating supply is 167,309 tokens. The official website for Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH is www.coinbase.com/price/coinbase-wrapped-staked-eth. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @coinbaseassets and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “CBETH is a token that represents staked ETH on the Ethereum 2.0 network. It allows users to participate in staking without having to lock up their ETH or run a validator node. CBETH can be traded on DeFi platforms and used as collateral for lending and borrowing. CBETH was created by Coinbase, a cryptocurrency exchange platform. It can be used to participate in Ethereum 2.0 staking indirectly, trade on DeFi platforms, use as collateral for lending and borrowing, and enhance liquidity in the Ethereum ecosystem. CBETH is a wrapped token, which means that it is backed by a certain amount of ETH. When you purchase CBETH, you are essentially buying a claim to a portion of the ETH that has been staked on the Ethereum 2.0 network. You will receive staking rewards proportional to your CBETH holdings.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

