Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.78.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas cut shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comcast

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comcast

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $10,134,384.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,380,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 60,650 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Comcast by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,182 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,438,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $2,056,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 115,503 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,065,000 after acquiring an additional 10,936 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 11,304,304 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $495,694,000 after purchasing an additional 368,685 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $38.53 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.34. The stock has a market cap of $151.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast has a 12 month low of $36.43 and a 12 month high of $47.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 12.46%. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Comcast will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 32.80%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

See Also

