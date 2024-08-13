Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Peoples Bank KS

Peoples Bank KS reduced its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,680 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for 1.1% of Peoples Bank KS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Peoples Bank KS’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 88,496 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,466,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the second quarter worth $1,736,000. Verum Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 4.9% during the second quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 5,663 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 7.0% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 745,885 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,209,000 after acquiring an additional 48,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in Comcast by 5.5% in the second quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 17,374 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of CMCSA traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,209,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,452,074. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $36.43 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.34.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.02 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMCSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.78.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMCSA

Insider Transactions at Comcast

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $10,134,384.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,380,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.