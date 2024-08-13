Comparing Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) and Chykingyoung Investment Development (OTCMKTS:CHYI)

Chykingyoung Investment Development (OTCMKTS:CHYI – Get Free Report) and Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Chykingyoung Investment Development and Nuvei’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Chykingyoung Investment Development alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chykingyoung Investment Development N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Nuvei $1.31 billion 3.55 -$7.84 million ($0.04) -827.25

Chykingyoung Investment Development has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nuvei.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Chykingyoung Investment Development has a beta of -0.63, suggesting that its stock price is 163% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nuvei has a beta of 2.53, suggesting that its stock price is 153% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Chykingyoung Investment Development and Nuvei’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chykingyoung Investment Development N/A N/A N/A Nuvei -0.39% 6.50% 2.69%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Chykingyoung Investment Development and Nuvei, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chykingyoung Investment Development 0 0 0 0 N/A Nuvei 0 9 8 0 2.47

Nuvei has a consensus target price of $32.21, suggesting a potential downside of 2.65%. Given Nuvei’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Nuvei is more favorable than Chykingyoung Investment Development.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

42.5% of Nuvei shares are held by institutional investors. 34.5% of Chykingyoung Investment Development shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of Nuvei shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Nuvei beats Chykingyoung Investment Development on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chykingyoung Investment Development

(Get Free Report)

Chykingyoung Investment Development Holdings Inc., through its subsidiary, OneWorld Hotel Destination Service Inc., provides Internet hotel booking services. The company offers a proprietary online hotel booking program for connecting users with available rooms in hotels worldwide. It primarily serves travel agents in Vancouver, Toronto, Calgary, and Montreal, Canada. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About Nuvei

(Get Free Report)

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platform enables customers to pay and/or accept payments worldwide regardless of the location, device, or preferred payment method. Its solutions comprise a fully integrated payments engine with global processing capabilities, a turnkey solution for frictionless payment experiences, and a broad suite of data-driven business intelligence tools and risk management services. The company markets and sells its products and services through direct and indirect sales, strategic platform integrations, local sales teams, and indirect partners. The company was formerly known as Pivotal Development Corporation Inc. and changed its name to Nuvei Corporation in November 2018. Nuvei Corporation was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Chykingyoung Investment Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chykingyoung Investment Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.