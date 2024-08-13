Comparing XTI Aerospace (NASDAQ:XTIA) & Earlyworks (NASDAQ:ELWS)

XTI Aerospace (NASDAQ:XTIA – Get Free Report) and Earlyworks (NASDAQ:ELWS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares XTI Aerospace and Earlyworks’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XTI Aerospace $4.78 million 0.85 -$45.95 million N/A N/A Earlyworks $179.36 million 0.03 -$2.81 million N/A N/A

Earlyworks has higher revenue and earnings than XTI Aerospace.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XTI Aerospace -982.52% -505.62% -105.53% Earlyworks N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This table compares XTI Aerospace and Earlyworks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for XTI Aerospace and Earlyworks, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XTI Aerospace 0 0 0 0 N/A Earlyworks 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.7% of XTI Aerospace shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Earlyworks shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of XTI Aerospace shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Earlyworks beats XTI Aerospace on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About XTI Aerospace

XTI Aircraft Company manufactures vertical takeoff airplanes. The company provides TriFan 600, which lifts off vertically. XTI Aircraft Company was formerly known as AVX Aircraft Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to XTI Aircraft Company in March 2015. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

About Earlyworks

Earlyworks Co., Ltd operates as a blockchain-based technology company in Japan. The company builds products, deliver services, and develop solutions based on its proprietary Grid Ledger System to leverage blockchain technology in various business settings, including advertisement tracking, online visitor management, and sales of non-fungible tokens. It also provides software and system development services; consulting and solution services; blockchain system solution planning; and proposal, design, and development planning services. The company serves the information technology, shipping, real estate, entertainment, cosmetics, and chemical products sectors. Earlyworks Co., Ltd was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Tokyo, Japan.

