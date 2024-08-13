Compound 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $29.90 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. During the last seven days, Compound has traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar. Compound has a market cap of $365.30 million and $29.90 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Compound token can currently be bought for $43.60 or 0.00071895 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound Profile

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,377,746 tokens. The official website for Compound is compoundlabs.xyz. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,377,744.97888456 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 42.93874828 USD and is up 2.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 508 active market(s) with $32,931,992.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compoundlabs.xyz/.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

