comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SCOR. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of comScore from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of comScore from $17.00 to $13.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

comScore Trading Down 2.7 %

SCOR opened at $7.29 on Friday. comScore has a 1-year low of $7.11 and a 1-year high of $20.97. The company has a market cap of $35.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.01.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($1.01). The company had revenue of $85.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.70 million. comScore had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 44.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.20) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that comScore will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in comScore stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of comScore as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.15% of the company’s stock.

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and internationally. The company provides digital ad solutions, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure websites and applications on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle; Total Home Panel Suite, which capture OTT, connected TV, and IOT device usage and content consumption; CCR, which enhances validated campaign essentials verification of mobile and desktop video campaigns; XMedia Enhanced, which provides a deduplicated view of national programming content; Comscore marketing solutions; Lift Models, which measures the impact of advertising on a brand; Survey Analytics, which measure various consumer insights including brand health metrics; and Activation Solutions, including audience activation and content activation.

