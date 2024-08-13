Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) PT Raised to $55.00

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price indicates a potential downside of 10.17% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ROAD. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.67.

NASDAQ ROAD traded up $0.77 on Tuesday, reaching $61.23. The company had a trading volume of 143,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,306. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.64. Construction Partners has a 1-year low of $32.75 and a 1-year high of $66.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.19 and its 200-day moving average is $54.07.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $517.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.57 million. Construction Partners had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Construction Partners will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 893,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,897,000 after purchasing an additional 105,346 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,346,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,108,000 after acquiring an additional 55,752 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 76,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,350,000 after acquiring an additional 27,302 shares during the last quarter. Tyro Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Construction Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $12,410,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 188.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,692,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, constructs and maintains roadways in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, such as highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

