Contrasting Micromobility.com (NASDAQ:MCOM) and OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX)

Micromobility.com (NASDAQ:MCOM – Get Free Report) and OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.4% of Micromobility.com shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.5% of OptimizeRx shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Micromobility.com shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of OptimizeRx shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Micromobility.com and OptimizeRx’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Micromobility.com $13.16 million 0.04 -$62.06 million N/A N/A OptimizeRx $78.21 million 1.95 -$17.57 million ($1.02) -8.18

Analyst Recommendations

OptimizeRx has higher revenue and earnings than Micromobility.com.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Micromobility.com and OptimizeRx, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Micromobility.com 0 0 0 0 N/A OptimizeRx 0 1 6 0 2.86

OptimizeRx has a consensus target price of $15.50, suggesting a potential upside of 85.85%. Given OptimizeRx’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe OptimizeRx is more favorable than Micromobility.com.

Profitability

This table compares Micromobility.com and OptimizeRx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Micromobility.com -378.85% N/A -208.01% OptimizeRx -23.10% -6.96% -5.53%

Risk & Volatility

Micromobility.com has a beta of 0.05, meaning that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OptimizeRx has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

OptimizeRx beats Micromobility.com on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Micromobility.com

Micromobility.com Inc., an intra-urban transportation company, provides micro-mobility services in Italy and the United States. The company operates through Mobility, Media, and All Other segments. It offers e-scooters, e- bicycles, and e-mopeds. The company provides a sharing economy that allows users to rent electric vehicles directly from the Helbiz mobile application. It is also involved in the acquisition, commercialization, and distribution of contents, such as live sport events; and provision of Helbiz Kitchen, a delivery-only ghost kitchen restaurant that specializes in preparing meals. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, enables care-focused engagement between life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients at critical junctures throughout the patient care journey. It offers various tech-enabled marketing solutions through its Artificial Intelligence-generated Dynamic Audience and Activation Platform, which enables customers to execute traditional marketing campaigns on its proprietary digital point-of-care network, as well as dynamic marketing campaigns that optimize audiences in real time to increase the value of treatment information for healthcare professionals and patients in response to clinical care events. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

