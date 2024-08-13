Cooper Financial Group Buys 176 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Cooper Financial Group increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 16,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 14,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,721,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Sunburst Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 4,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK traded up $3.77 on Tuesday, reaching $249.12. The company had a trading volume of 147,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,631. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $195.63 and a 52-week high of $268.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.49.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

