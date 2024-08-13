Cooper Financial Group Buys 2,864 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 25.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,864 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 30,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 48,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.42. 3,245,103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,016,728. The stock has a market cap of $294.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $51.55 and a one year high of $69.67.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.62% and a net margin of 22.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.60%.

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 80,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total transaction of $5,042,744.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 218,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,644,979.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total transaction of $553,722,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,883,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,742,280,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 80,891 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total value of $5,042,744.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 218,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,644,979.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 928,460 shares of company stock worth $575,312,245. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.20.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

