Cooper Financial Group Invests $621,000 in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Cooper Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the first quarter worth $96,000.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Price Performance

Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF stock remained flat at $50.66 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,095,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,115,764. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 52-week low of $49.87 and a 52-week high of $51.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.68.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Cuts Dividend

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.2641 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

