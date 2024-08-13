Cooper Financial Group Purchases 749 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 134,995,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,157,155,000 after buying an additional 2,856,614 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,498,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $811,230,000 after buying an additional 1,138,921 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 27.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,976,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $455,015,000 after buying an additional 2,143,081 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,303,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $292,250,000 after acquiring an additional 110,739 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 200.4% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 5,292,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $245,629,000 after acquiring an additional 3,531,000 shares during the last quarter.

VMBS stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.74. 1,060,460 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,663,080. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.36. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a one year low of $42.06 and a one year high of $47.31.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.151 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

